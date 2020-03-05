 PicoFeed The Chronicle of Higher Education https://chronicle.com/ 2020-03-05T14:46:44-05:00 The Chronicle of Higher Education What the 1619 Project Really Means https://www.chronicle.com/article/What-the-1619-Project-Really/248187 2020-03-05T14:00:00-05:00 Its liberal and conservative critics both miss the point. By Timothy Messer-Kruse Transitions: Sewanee Names New President; Provost Selected at Seattle Pacific U. https://www.chronicle.com/article/Transitions-Sewanee-Names-New/248188 2020-03-05T10:50:00-05:00 Reuben Brigety II, a dean at George Washington University, has been named the next leader ofÂ Sewanee: University of the South. Compiled by Julia Piper To Keep the Focus on Learning, These Professors Asked Students to Grade Themselves https://www.chronicle.com/article/To-Keep-the-Focus-on-Learning/248179 2020-03-05T04:00:00-05:00 Two instructors at St. Olaf College helped students evaluate their own work in a January-term course on democracy and the arts. By Beckie Supiano Enrollment Headaches From Coronavirus Are Many. They Won’t Be Relieved Soon. https://www.chronicle.com/article/Enrollment-Headaches-From/248190 2020-03-05T00:01:00-05:00 For American colleges at the height of the admissions season, the spreading illness is forcing them to work on parallel tracks. On one, itâs business as usual. On the other, they are planning for a myriad of contingencies. By Karin Fischer Coronavirus Hits Campus https://www.chronicle.com/specialreport/Coronavirus-Hits-Campus/275 2020-03-05T00:00:00-05:00 As colleges and universities have struggled to devise policies to respond to the quickly evolving situation, here are links to The Chronicleâs key coverage of how this worldwide health crisis affected campuses. Why This ‘Diversity Librarian’ Wants to Make Her Job Obsolete https://www.chronicle.com/article/Why-This-Diversity/248185 2020-03-04T15:46:00-05:00 Libraries must undergo fundamental changes to be accessible to all students, advocates say. By Bennett Leckrone CDC Warns Colleges to ‘Consider’ Canceling Study-Abroad Trips https://www.chronicle.com/article/CDC-Warns-Colleges-to/248184 2020-03-04T15:16:00-05:00 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuesÂ a vaguely worded directive on covid-19 and other news of global higher education. By Karin Fischer One University’s Leadership Crisis Started in Admissions. An Investigation Found Alleged Bribery and Thousands of Dollars Stashed Under a Calendar. https://www.chronicle.com/article/One-University-s-Leadership/248183 2020-03-04T13:56:00-05:00 An internal report obtained by The Chronicle found that a law-school administrator at Texas Southern University may have accepted bribes in exchange for studentsâ admission. By Lindsay Ellis What Not to Say in a Job Interview at a Two-Year College https://www.chronicle.com/article/What-Not-to-Say-in-a-Job/248166 2020-03-04T10:00:00-05:00 Three things you shouldnât say to a community-college hiring committee and four other remarks best avoided at any type of campus interview. By Rob Jenkins How to Stave Off That ‘Consultant Fatigue’ https://www.chronicle.com/article/How-to-Stave-Off-That/248174 2020-03-04T08:00:00-05:00 Readers share some ideas for making the most of consultants â one of several challenges Fort Lewis College faces as it tries to reverse the effects of falling enrollments. By Goldie Blumenstyk Major Private Gifts to Higher Education https://www.chronicle.com/article/Major-Private-Gifts-to-Higher/128264 2020-03-04T00:06:00-05:00 Gifts of $50 million or more, dating to 1967, are compiled in this list. The Coronavirus Threatens to Upend Higher Ed. Here Are the Latest Developments. https://www.chronicle.com/article/The-Coronavirus-Threatens-to/248175 2020-03-03T17:55:00-05:00 Todayâs updates include more suspensions of international travel, new guidelines from a campus health association, and reverberations in college athletics. Chronicle Staff Who Holds America’s $1.5-Trillion Student-Loan Debt? https://www.chronicle.com/interactives/who-holds-student-debt 2020-03-03T16:03:00-05:00 Over the past decade, student-loan debtÂ has ballooned to an unprecedented size. What does the data say about who holdsÂ Americaâs $1.5-trillion student-loan debt? By Jacquelyn Elias Students Often Glorify Stress. Here’s How One College Is Helping Them Ease It. https://www.chronicle.com/article/Students-Often-Glorify-Stress/248162 2020-03-03T16:00:00-05:00 Rather than talking about who is more overwhelmed, students are trying new resources to figure out â and share â what wellness means to them. By Julia Schmalz ‘The Most Important Form of Public Outreach That We Can Do in Higher Ed Is Teaching’ https://www.chronicle.com/article/The-Most-Important-Form-of/248172 2020-03-03T14:52:00-05:00 A new book challenges professors to see their students â and colleges to see teaching â with new eyes. By Beckie Supiano Unraveling the Complexity of America’s Student-Loan Debt https://www.chronicle.com/article/Unraveling-the-Complexity-of/248171 2020-03-03T13:14:00-05:00 College debt in the United States doubled, to $1.5 trillion, in the decade following the Great Recession. Whether thatâs a problem depends on your perspective. By Don Troop, Bennett Leckrone, and Danielle McLean At This Texas Campus, Sexual Harassers Can Now Expect to Be Fired https://www.chronicle.com/article/At-This-Texas-Campus-Sexual/248170 2020-03-02T19:30:00-05:00 The University of Texas at Austin introduced a policy that makes termination the âpresumptive punishmentâ for faculty and staff members who engage in sexual misconduct and violence. By Katherine Mangan Do Graduate Assistants Earn a Living Wage? Not in These Cities https://www.chronicle.com/article/Do-Graduate-Assistants-Earn-a/248169 2020-03-02T18:47:00-05:00 In universities in some parts of the country, the median wage for graduate assistants is well below the recommended living wage. By Dan Bauman After Announcing Firing of Grad Assistants, UC-Santa Cruz Is in Turmoil https://www.chronicle.com/article/After-Announcing-Firing-of/248168 2020-03-02T18:31:00-05:00 With other graduate students vowing solidarity, the universityâs hard line may lead to an instructor shortage for the spring term. By Vimal Patel Why Every Doctoral Student Should Volunteer Off Campus https://www.chronicle.com/article/Why-Every-Doctoral-Student/248143 2020-03-01T19:00:00-05:00 After five years as a TA, the last thing I wanted to do was provide any institution with free labor. Hereâs why I did it anyway. By Kimberly Probolus