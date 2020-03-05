PicoFeedThe Chronicle of Higher Educationhttps://chronicle.com/2020-03-05T14:46:44-05:00The Chronicle of Higher EducationWhat the 1619 Project Really Meanshttps://www.chronicle.com/article/What-the-1619-Project-Really/2481872020-03-05T14:00:00-05:00Its liberal and conservative critics both miss the point.By Timothy Messer-KruseTransitions: Sewanee Names New President; Provost Selected at Seattle Pacific U.https://www.chronicle.com/article/Transitions-Sewanee-Names-New/2481882020-03-05T10:50:00-05:00Reuben Brigety II, a dean at George Washington University, has been named the next leader ofÂ Sewanee: University of the South.Compiled by Julia PiperTo Keep the Focus on Learning, These Professors Asked Students to Grade Themselveshttps://www.chronicle.com/article/To-Keep-the-Focus-on-Learning/2481792020-03-05T04:00:00-05:00Two instructors at St. Olaf College helped students evaluate their own work in a January-term course on democracy and the arts.By Beckie SupianoEnrollment Headaches From Coronavirus Are Many. They Won’t Be Relieved Soon.https://www.chronicle.com/article/Enrollment-Headaches-From/2481902020-03-05T00:01:00-05:00For American colleges at the height of the admissions season, the spreading illness is forcing them to work on parallel tracks. On one, itâs business as usual. On the other, they are planning for a myriad of contingencies.By Karin FischerCoronavirus Hits Campushttps://www.chronicle.com/specialreport/Coronavirus-Hits-Campus/2752020-03-05T00:00:00-05:00As colleges and universities have struggled to devise policies to respond to the quickly evolving situation, here are links to The Chronicleâs key coverage of how this worldwide health crisis affected campuses.Why This ‘Diversity Librarian’ Wants to Make Her Job Obsoletehttps://www.chronicle.com/article/Why-This-Diversity/2481852020-03-04T15:46:00-05:00Libraries must undergo fundamental changes to be accessible to all students, advocates say.By Bennett LeckroneCDC Warns Colleges to ‘Consider’ Canceling Study-Abroad Tripshttps://www.chronicle.com/article/CDC-Warns-Colleges-to/2481842020-03-04T15:16:00-05:00The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuesÂ a vaguely worded directive on covid-19 and other news of global higher education.By Karin FischerOne University’s Leadership Crisis Started in Admissions. An Investigation Found Alleged Bribery and Thousands of Dollars Stashed Under a Calendar.https://www.chronicle.com/article/One-University-s-Leadership/2481832020-03-04T13:56:00-05:00An internal report obtained by The Chronicle found that a law-school administrator at Texas Southern University may have accepted bribes in exchange for studentsâ admission.By Lindsay EllisWhat Not to Say in a Job Interview at a Two-Year Collegehttps://www.chronicle.com/article/What-Not-to-Say-in-a-Job/2481662020-03-04T10:00:00-05:00Three things you shouldnât say to a community-college hiring committee and four other remarks best avoided at any type of campus interview.By Rob JenkinsHow to Stave Off That ‘Consultant Fatigue’https://www.chronicle.com/article/How-to-Stave-Off-That/2481742020-03-04T08:00:00-05:00Readers share some ideas for making the most of consultants â one of several challenges Fort Lewis College faces as it tries to reverse the effects of falling enrollments.By Goldie Blumenstyk Major Private Gifts to Higher Educationhttps://www.chronicle.com/article/Major-Private-Gifts-to-Higher/1282642020-03-04T00:06:00-05:00Gifts of $50 million or more, dating to 1967, are compiled in this list.The Coronavirus Threatens to Upend Higher Ed. Here Are the Latest Developments.https://www.chronicle.com/article/The-Coronavirus-Threatens-to/2481752020-03-03T17:55:00-05:00Todayâs updates include more suspensions of international travel, new guidelines from a campus health association, and reverberations in college athletics.Chronicle StaffWho Holds America’s $1.5-Trillion Student-Loan Debt?https://www.chronicle.com/interactives/who-holds-student-debt2020-03-03T16:03:00-05:00Over the past decade, student-loan debtÂ has ballooned to an unprecedented size. What does the data say about who holdsÂ Americaâs $1.5-trillion student-loan debt?By Jacquelyn EliasStudents Often Glorify Stress. Here’s How One College Is Helping Them Ease It.https://www.chronicle.com/article/Students-Often-Glorify-Stress/2481622020-03-03T16:00:00-05:00Rather than talking about who is more overwhelmed, students are trying new resources to figure out â and share â what wellness means to them.By Julia Schmalz‘The Most Important Form of Public Outreach That We Can Do in Higher Ed Is Teaching’https://www.chronicle.com/article/The-Most-Important-Form-of/2481722020-03-03T14:52:00-05:00A new book challenges professors to see their students â and colleges to see teaching â with new eyes.By Beckie SupianoUnraveling the Complexity of America’s Student-Loan Debthttps://www.chronicle.com/article/Unraveling-the-Complexity-of/2481712020-03-03T13:14:00-05:00College debt in the United States doubled, to $1.5 trillion, in the decade following the Great Recession. Whether thatâs a problem depends on your perspective.By Don Troop, Bennett Leckrone, and Danielle McLeanAt This Texas Campus, Sexual Harassers Can Now Expect to Be Firedhttps://www.chronicle.com/article/At-This-Texas-Campus-Sexual/2481702020-03-02T19:30:00-05:00The University of Texas at Austin introduced a policy that makes termination the âpresumptive punishmentâ for faculty and staff members who engage in sexual misconduct and violence.By Katherine ManganDo Graduate Assistants Earn a Living Wage? Not in These Citieshttps://www.chronicle.com/article/Do-Graduate-Assistants-Earn-a/2481692020-03-02T18:47:00-05:00In universities in some parts of the country, the median wage for graduate assistants is well below the recommended living wage.By Dan BaumanAfter Announcing Firing of Grad Assistants, UC-Santa Cruz Is in Turmoilhttps://www.chronicle.com/article/After-Announcing-Firing-of/2481682020-03-02T18:31:00-05:00With other graduate students vowing solidarity, the universityâs hard line may lead to an instructor shortage for the spring term.By Vimal PatelWhy Every Doctoral Student Should Volunteer Off Campushttps://www.chronicle.com/article/Why-Every-Doctoral-Student/2481432020-03-01T19:00:00-05:00After five years as a TA, the last thing I wanted to do was provide any institution with free labor. Hereâs why I did it anyway.By Kimberly Probolus